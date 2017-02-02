Police: Man fires gun at dartboard, hits neighbor’s car instead

A northwest suburban man was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm Wednesday for shooting a bullet through a dartboard and damaging his neighbor’s vehicle.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. to the 400 block of Center Street in Woodstock for a criminal damage to property complaint, according to a statement from the Woodstock police. The officer determined the vehicle was damaged by a bullet that came from the apartment next door.

Detectives learned a social gathering had been held in one of the apartments on Sunday, and Paul F. Smith intentionally shot a gun at a dart board, police said. The bullet went through a window in the apartment and struck the neighbor’s parked vehicle, which was unoccupied.

No one reported the incident when it occurred, police said.

Smith, 31, of Woodstock, was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, police said.

He was being held on a $20,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday, police said.