Police: Man fondled female at Garfield Green Line station

Police are looking for a man who sexually abused a female Tuesday morning at the Garfield Green Line station in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

About 10:10 a.m., the victim was standing on the CTA platform in the 300 block of East Garfield when the man approached and fondled her, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The suspect was described as a 25-year-old black man with shoulder-length braids and a beard, police said. He was wearing black pants, a gray shirt with white stripes, and a white sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.