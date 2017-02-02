Police: Man found dead after shooting 2 family members, killing 1

A man was found dead Wednesday night after he killed his wife and wounded another relative in a shooting in south suburban Monee.

Damien A. Lee, 40, shot two female family members about 8:10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Main Street in Monee, according to a statement from Monee police. He drove away before police arrived.

Lee’s wife, 36-year-old Tiffany Lee, was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m. at St. James Health in Olympia Fields, authorities said. The other victim was in serious condition.

At 9:40 p.m., authorities were called about a possible sighting of the suspect’s vehicle near Will-Center and Dralle roads, police said.

Officers from the Will County sheriff’s office and the University Park Police Department arrived to find Lee dead, according to police and the Will County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and police reports.

Investigators do not believe any other people were involved in the shooting, police said. No motive has yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing.