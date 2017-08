Police: Man found dead in burning building in Lawndale

A man was found dead in a burning building early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The man’s body was found about 3 a.m. at the scene of a fire at an abandoned building in the 1800 block of South Drake, according to Chicago Police.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation Thursday morning.

Further details were not immediately available.