Police: Man found dead in Dunning backyard

A man was found dead in a backyard Wednesday morning in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 5:45 a.m., the 28-year-old was discovered unresponsive in a backyard in the 4000 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.