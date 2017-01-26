Police: Man found dead in Englewood alley

A man was found dead in an alley in the South Side Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to Chicago Police.

Officers were called about 1:45 p.m. to a report of a person down in an alley in the 6300 block of South Parnell at 1:45 p.m., police said.

A black man in his 30s was found dead in the alley, and police said it appears the body had “been there for a considerable amount of time.”

Police are conduction a death investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.