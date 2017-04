Police: Man found dead in Grand Crossing District lock-up

A man was found dead in the Grand Crossing District police station lock-up early Monday on the South Side, police said.

The man, whose exact age was not known, was found unresponsive in the lock-up about 12:15 a.m. at the station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave., according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed a fatality at that location, but did not provide additional details.

Area South detectives are conducting a death investigation.