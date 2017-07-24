Police: Man found dead in Little Village suffered trauma

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead early Monday in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

About 1:50 a.m., a friend found the 54-year-old man dead in an abandoned building in the 2700 block of South Komensky, according to Chicago Police.

The friend left the scene to flag down officers, who found the victim lying face-up, bloodied and with signs of trauma, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The building is a spot where homeless people are known to sleep, police said.

A spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office said the man remained unidentified Monday morning.