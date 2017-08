Police: Man found dead in vehicle in Chatham

A man was found dead in a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

At 12:46 p.m., the man was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle in the 8500 block of South State Street, police said.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available.

Area South detectives are investigating.