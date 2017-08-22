Police: Man found dead on Brown Line tracks at Addison

A man was found dead on the Brown Line tracks early Tuesday on the North Side, police said.

The 47-year-old man was found about 1:35 a.m. on the tracks at the Addison Station, 1818 W. Addison St., according to the CTA and Chicago Police.

He made contact with the electrified third rail and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

As of 2 a.m., Brown Line trains were standing at Addison. The CTA urged customers to use the Red Line, or the Nos. 9, 22 and 81 buses as alternates to Brown Line rail service. Shuttle buses were also made available in the area.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.