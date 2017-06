Police: Man found dead on Montrose Dog Beach

A man was found dead on the Montrose Dog Beach early Friday on the North Side, according to police.

A park district employee found the unidentified man about 3:30 a.m. on the shore in the dog-friendly area off the 500 block of West Montrose.

The man, possibly homeless, was dead at the scene, police said.

Area North detectives have launched a death investigation.