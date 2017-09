Police: Man found dead on sidewalk in Gold Coast

A man was found dead Wednesday morning near The Drake Hotel in the Gold Coast, police said.

The 60-year-old man was found unresponsive at 5:21 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Lake Shore Drive, across the street from The Drake, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.

Further details were not available as Area Central detectives conducted a death investigation.