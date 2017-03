Police: Man found dead with gunshot wound in Avondale alley

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Thursday in an Avondale neighborhood alley on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 4:50 a.m., officers discovered the 25-year-old lying on the ground with a gun in his hand and his identification nearby in the 2800 block of West Nelson, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.