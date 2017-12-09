Police: Man found fatally shot in Austin

A man was found shot to death early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, was found at 4:42 a.m. lying on the ground in the 5000 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police.

He had been shot in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The circumstances of the shooting were not known Tuesday morning as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.