Police: Man found shot dead in Austin

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

He was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head at 5:02 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Waller, according to Chicago Police.

The man, whose age was unknown, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. There were no suspects in custody.