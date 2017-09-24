Police: Man found shot to death in Lawndale

A man was found shot to death early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot shortly before 2 a.m. and found the 33-year-old lying face down in the street in the 1500 block of South Trumbull, according to Chicago Police.

He had been shot in the face area and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.