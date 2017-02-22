Police: Man found shot to death in Little Village garage

A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in a garage in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

A family member found the 61-year-old man lying unresponsive on the floor of the garage in the 2700 block of South Central Park Avenue at 7:26 a.m., police said.

He had gunshot wounds to the back, neck and mouth and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A murder investigation is underway by Area Central detectives.