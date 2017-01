Police: Man found shot to death on Near West Side

A man was found shot to death Monday night on the Near West Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 11:30 p.m. and found the man, thought to be in his 20s, in the back seat of a silver car in the 1600 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police.

The man had gunshot wounds to the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.