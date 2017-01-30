Police: Man found stabbed to death inside South Chicago home

A man was found stabbed to death early Monday inside a South Chicago neighborhood home, police said.

Officers responded about 12:35 a.m. to check on the well-being of the 55-year-old man and found him inside the home in the 8500 block of South Colfax, according to Chicago Police.

He had been stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.