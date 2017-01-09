Police: Man found with heroin, crack during traffic stop on I-57

A Chicago man was taken into custody Thursday night after being found with large amounts of crack cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 near downstate Kankakee.

About 9:50 p.m., agents pulled over a vehicle on I-57 near mile marker 312, according to the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group. During a search, agents uncovered over 33 grams of suspected crack cocaine and over 32 grams of suspected heroin.

The vehicle’s driver, 44-year-old Robert F. Ervin, was then arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, police said. Charges were pending Friday evening.

Ervin is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.