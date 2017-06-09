Police: Man gunned down during fight in Austin

A man was shot to death early Wednesday during a fight in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The 21-year-old confronted another male at 5:17 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Gladys and, during the fight, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the man in the head, according to Chicago Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.