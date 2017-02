Police: Man gunned down in Brainerd

A man was shot to death in the Brainerd neighborhood Wednesday night on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Just before 9 p.m., the 24-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Emerald when someone in a dark-colored car opened fire, hitting him in the head and back, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody for the attack.