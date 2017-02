Police: Man in custody for battering juveniles on Near North Side

A person was taken into custody Tuesday morning after unlawfully entering a property and battering several juveniles on the Near North Side.

Around 11:00 a.m. the suspect entered a property and injured several juveniles in the 0-100 block of West Walton, according to Chicago Police.

The victims suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene, police said. Charges are pending against the offender.

Area Central detectives are investigating.