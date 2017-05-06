Police: Man killed, another wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

They were walking down the street in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at 12:38 p.m. when someone in a light colored vehicle began shooting, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back and chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and suffered a possible graze wound to the right leg, police said. He was also taken to Christ, where his condition stabilized.