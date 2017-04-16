Police: Man killed, another wounded in Douglas Park shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a Douglas Park neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the South Side, police said.

The pair was standing outside at 2:27 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Fairfield when another male opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

One man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His age was not known and the Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left hand and also taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.