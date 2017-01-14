Police: Man killed, another wounded in Lawndale shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The men, ages 27 and 39, were standing in the street at 8:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Francisco when someone got out of a black car and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then got back into the vehicle and drove off northbound on Francisco.

The 27-year-old was shot in the head and chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details about the death.

The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition, police said.