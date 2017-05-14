Police: Man killed, another wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The men, ages 24 and 25, stopped at a light about 2:35 a.m. while traveling southbound on Cicero Avenue at Madison Street when a black Chevrolet pulled up and someone inside opened fire in their direction, according to Chicago Police.

The men then turned west on Madison and their vehicle struck a disabled person in a wheelchair, police said.

The 24-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the back and right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release information on the fatality.

The 25-year-old was shot in the body and taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

The male in a wheelchair, whose age was not provided, was taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.