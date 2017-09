Police: Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 34-year-old was shot by someone in a silver sedan at 9:31 a.m. in the 900 block of North Massasoit, police said.

He was struck in the neck and chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.