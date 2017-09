Police: Man killed in Bridgeport shooting

A man was shot to death Monday night in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 11:34 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Arch Street when shots were fired, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.