Police: Man killed in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a Chicago Lawn neighborhood drive-by shooting early Monday on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 26-year-old was standing outside about 12:10 a.m. next to a car in the 3000 block of West 60th Street when a tan vehicle drove by westbound and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.