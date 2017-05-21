Police: Man killed in crash with garbage can, support beam on NW Side

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

At 10:21 p.m., the 21-year-old was turning north on Central Avenue from Wrightwood Avenue, when he lost control of his vehicle, which struck a cement garbage can, then a support beam, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation unit is investigating the crash.