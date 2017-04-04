Police: Man killed in crash with squad car in Roseland

A man was killed in a crash involving an unmarked Chicago Police squad car late Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Tactical officers from the Calumet District were responding to a call of shots fired about 10:40 p.m., driving north on South Michigan Avenue when their squad car crashed into a westbound 1998 Honda at the intersection with East 105th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 66-year-old man driving the Honda was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The male officers, who had their emergency equipment activated at the time, both suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said. They were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.

The police Major Accidents Investigations Unit was investigating the crash.