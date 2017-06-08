Police: Man killed in domestic-related shooting in Clearing

A 33-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a domestic-related shooting in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

At 5:18 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was being battered by the man in the 6900 block of West 65th> Street when she pulled out a gun and shot him three times, according to Chicago Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Police said the incident was believed to be domestic-related. The woman was in custody and charges were pending Sunday morning.