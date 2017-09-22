Police: Man killed in Far South Side shooting

A 28-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man was traveling inside a vehicle about 8:15 p.m. in the 13700 block of South Torrence when another vehicle drove past and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the body, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

No one is in custody and Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.