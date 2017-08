Police: Man killed in Gage Park drive-by shooting

A man was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 4:17 p.m., the 24-year-old victim was sitting inside a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Artesian when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and a passenger opened fire, police said.

The SUV drove off in an unknown direction, police said. The man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.