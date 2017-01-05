Police: Man killed in Gage Park shooting

A man was killed in a shooting early Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

The man, thought to be 30–35 years old, got out of a vehicle he was driving about 1:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 51st Street and got in an altercation with two male passengers, according to Chicago Police. One of the passengers took out a gun and shot the man in the head.

The two passengers then got into the car and drove southbound away from the scene, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.