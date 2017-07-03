Police: Man killed in Gresham shooting

A man was shot to death early Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responding to reports of a man down found him lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds at 3:11 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 76th, police said.

The man, whose exact age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release further details about the death.

About two hours earlier, a woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in another shooting two blocks away in the 1300 block of West 76th.