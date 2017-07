Police: Man killed in Heart of Chicago shooting

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 28-year-old invited an acquaintance to his home about 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 18th Place, according to Chicago Police. The male guest pulled out a gun a short time later and shot the man in the abdomen before running away.

The man was dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner has not released details on the death.