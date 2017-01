Man killed in I-55 crash in Willowbrook

A southwest suburban man was killed in a crash early Friday on I-55 in Willowbrook, according to police

Francisco Vieyra, 21, of Bolingbrook, was southbound in a 2006 Volkswagen at 12:29 a.m. when he lost control just south of Route 83 and hit a guardrail before driving into a ditch, according to the Illinois State Police.