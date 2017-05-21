Police: Man killed in I-80/94 crash in Lansing

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on I-80/94 near south suburban Lansing, police said.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near Torrence Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed in the crash, but additional details were not immediately available, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information on the fatality.

All eastbound lanes of the expressway were closed in the area for more than two hours after the crash, but they were reopened to traffic by 7:10 a.m., police said.