Police: Man killed in motorcycle crash in East Garfield Park

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

About 11:25 p.m., a 2001 Mercury traveling north on North Kedzie Avenue made a left turn onto West Madison Street and was struck on the passenger side by a motorcycle, according to Chicago Police.

A passenger on the bike, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead, police said. It was not immediately known if he was taken to the hospital or pronounced dead at the scene and the Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information on the fatality.

The 47-year-old woman driving the bike was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A passenger in the Mercury, a 36-year-old woman, suffered “minor injuries” in the crash and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The 39-year-old man driving the vehicle was issued citations for not having a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and an improper left turn.