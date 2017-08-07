Police: Man killed in Near West Side crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Near West Side, police said.

The 23-year-old was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta west about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Randolph when it left the road and hit a concrete median, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.