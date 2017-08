Police: Man killed in Old Town shooting

A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Old Town neighborhood, police said.

Shortly after midnight, the 20-year-old was involved in a fight with two other males in the 1300 block of North Hudson when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the head and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounce dead, police said.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area Central detectives were investigating.