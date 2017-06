Police: Man killed in Princeton Park drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 27-year-old man was in the 200 block of West 95th Street at 3:51 p.m. when suspects fired shots from a light-colored SUV, police said.

He was shot at least once and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.