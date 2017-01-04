Police: Man killed in West Pullman shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 6:22 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary in the 11700 block of South Normal and found the man in the doorway of a home, police said. He had been shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.

Area South detectives were investigating the events leading up to the shooting.