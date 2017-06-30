Police: Man killed, woman critically hurt in Bronzeville shooting

A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

Four people were in a southbound vehicle stopped at a red light about 7:10 a.m. in the 4100 block of South State Street when a black SUV pulled alongside them, according to Chicago Police. A male inside the SUV started shooting, striking the two back-seat passengers, before the driver of the victims’ vehicle drove away.

The vehicle stopped in the 5400 block of South Wentworth, where a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the head, shoulder and back was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

A 23-year-old woman also suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The driver and front-seat passenger were not injured in the shooting, which appeared to be gang-related, police said.