Police: Man killed, woman hurt in West Pullman shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting early Saturday in the Far South Side West Pullman neighborhood, police said.

The 26-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were standing on the street near a parked car about 4:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of South Green when a black SUV pulled alongside them and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the head and taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about his death.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the left arm and left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the man was a documented gang member and the shooting appeared to be gang-related.