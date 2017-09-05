Police: Man left threatening voicemail at Naperville school

A man has been charged with leaving a threatening voicemail at a Catholic school in west suburban Naperville.

William H. MacKinnon, 48, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, faces one felony count of telephone harassment, according to Naperville police.

On Feb. 7, MacKinnon left a long voicemail at St. Raphael Catholic School that was “harassing and threatening in nature to several people,” police said. Archbishop Blasé Cupich was mentioned in the voicemail, but there was no direct threat made about him.

The voicemail did not include a specific threat of violence, police said.

MacKinnon was initially arrested on a misdemeanor warrant obtained on March 27, but the warrant was dropped after he was arrested on a felony warrant on April 28, police said.

Police declined to comment on the motive behind the voicemail.

MacKinnon is next scheduled to appear in court May 24, according to DuPage County court records.