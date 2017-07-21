Police: Man missing for a month frequented South, West sides

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month.

Marwin “Dude” Sanders, 28, was last heard from on June 21, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. Police did not say where he was last seen, but he has been known to frequent the city’s South and West sides, as well as west suburban Aurora.

Sanders was described as a 6-foot-4, 180-pound black man with brown eyes, dark complexion and black hair with small dreadlocks, police said. He has multiple tattoos, including one that reads, “Lulu.”

Anyone with information about him should call 911 or the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.