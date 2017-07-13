Police: Man missing from Lawndale may be suicidal

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 46-year-old man missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side since Sunday.

Reginald Johnson, who “has expressed suicidal ideations in the recent past,” is missing from the 700 block of South Kilbourn, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is known to frequent the area around Navy Pier, police said.

Johnson was described as a 170-pound, 6-foot-2, bald, African-American man with brown eyes, a black mustache and a dark complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.